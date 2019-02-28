I am a law abiding citizen and truth will prevail: Robert Vadra

Brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi and businessman Robert Vadra on his political entry said that he is being welcomed by people as he is following all due procedures after accusation leveled against him. "I am a law abiding citizen and I spend hours in the procedures as I have full faith in judiciary and truth will prevail", said Vadra while talking to ANI. He also expressed his pride on Indian armed forces amid escalating tension between India and Pakistan.