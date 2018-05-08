I am happy to see my art everywhere, says artist behind viral Hanuman image

A graphical image of lord Hanuman with saffron background has spread over different parts of the country after gaining popularity in Karnataka. Several cars can be spotted with the image in different cities of India. The artist behind the viral image, Karan Acharya said that he is very happy that he sees his art is everywhere. He said "The Hanuman in the image often represented as angry is not angry but it's the attitude". He was glad that Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated his art during a rally in Karnataka.