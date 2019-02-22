I am in good place now, says fit-again Uthappa

Kolkata, Feb 23 (IANS) Fit-again Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Robin Uthappa, who is back in action after recovering from an ankle surgery, said "he is in a good place" at the moment after taking part in a Syed Mushtaq Ali domestic T20 game.

The 33-year-old, who now plays for Saurashtra, scored 46 against Railways on Thursday.

"I am in a good place right now. Honestly, it has been a learning curve for me -- going through the injury, and then the surgery," Uthappa was quoted as saying by the KKR website.

Uthappa had an ankle surgery that kept him out of action for four months. He went under the knife in London last October.

He spent almost a month at the KKR Academy and recovered under the watchful eyes of Abhishek Nayar, the head coach and mentor at the Academy.

The nature of his injury was called Osteophytes, where a particular bone or joint goes through some stress. It causes additional growth as the bone naturally calcifies itself to bridge the gaps.

"It was impeding the flexibility and movement around my ankle, and I have had it for the last three or four years.

"Immediately after the surgery, the range of movements around my ankle was almost twice as much as (it was) before the surgery happened. So I am really happy to get it out of the way. I am happy to be back to playing cricket," said the former India international.

"As I spent more time in the middle, I actually felt that I have gotten better, better and better," Uthappa said.

--IANS

dm/arm/vc