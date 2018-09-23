Always treated India fairly, even after pressure on me: PCB Chairman

Pakistan Cricket Board's Chairman Ehsan Mani firmly stated that while being the president of International Cricket Council (ICC) he always treated all countries including India fairly. He also said that it is important to maintain a balance and he has always made efforts to bilaterally solve the issues. While briefing the media, he said, "As an ICC President, I have always treated all countries including India fairly, even if any country tried to put pressure on us. I never favoured BCCI or did something unfair to them."