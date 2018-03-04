There is always something to learn from young generation: PM Modi at Youth Convention

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a Youth Convention in Karnataka's Tumakuru via video conferencing today. In his speech, PM Modi spoke on 'Youth Power: A Vision for New India' to celebrate the 125th anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. He said there is always something to learn from the conversations with young generation. "Therefore, I always try to meet youth more and more, to talk to them, to listen to their experiences and to work according to their hopes and aspirations," PM Modi added.