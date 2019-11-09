I will always grab you for my share of hugs and kisses: Malaika hits out at haters with new Insta post with Arhaan

Malaika Arora, who was in headlines few days ago for posting a picture with son Arhaan Khan which looked inappropriate to twitteratis, has now uploaded another picture with him.

Malaika took to photo-sharing platform and shared then and now picture of herself with Arhaan. In a collage, we can see Malaika is hugging her son in the most adorable way. She posted a collage and captioned," N jus like that my baby boy turns 17..... our first born . You are my strength n my weakness arhaan and jus the most loving ,understanding and sensible . LOVE YOU ( I will always grab you for my share of hugs n kisses ... deal with it )♥️♥️♥️"

She also mentioned in the caption that," I will always grab you for my share of hugs n kisses ... deal with it". This is just an indirect reaction Malaika has given to the trollers who called her picture with son Arhaan 'Inappropriate'.

Why does this look so wrong? pic.twitter.com/QRfM7WGuYm — Jackie J. Thakkar (@Juvenile_Jack) November 2, 2019

Malaika was also criticised by netizens for dating a younger guy Arjun Kapoor after her divorce with Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz Khan. Amid all criticism and rumours this diva is going strong and having fun in her late 40s.

