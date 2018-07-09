I have always encouraged Samsung to manufacture in India: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that he has always encouraged the leadership of Samsung to manufacture in India. Today, PM Modi along with South Korean President Moon Jae-in inaugurated the Samsung plant in Noida. He said, "Whenever I talk to business community representatives I always mention one thing that I don't think there is a middle class home in India where a Korean product is not found. Samsung has made a special place in the heart of Indians. I have always encouraged the leadership of Samsung to manufacture in India. The manufacturing at Noida is a reflection of that."