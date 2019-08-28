'Always dreamt of winning Arjuna Award': Leg spinner Poonam Yadav

India women's cricket team leg spinner Poonam Yadav is all set to receive the Arjuna Award on August 29. The accolade is an honour bestowed by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in order to recognise the achievement of athletes. While speaking to ANI, Poonam Yadav said, "Every athlete feels proud, when you get Arjuna award. I always dreamt of winning the Arjuna award, I have struggled a lot. When I found out about the accolade, I was not able to believe it. I was very happy, when I found out about it." "It is the biggest achievement for any sportsperson. My journey has been very long, I was criticised a lot and many people wrote me out. People had expectations of me probably that is the reason why they used to find flaws in my game," she added. The 28-year-old player made her debut in the year 2013 and has taken 63 wickets in the ODI format. Poonam Yadav has played 54 T-20Is and 41 ODIs for India, managing to take 74 and 63 wickets, respectively. She is currently ranked as the number three bowler in the ICC Women's T-20I bowler rankings, whereas she is positioned at the ninth position in the ODI format.