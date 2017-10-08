There Will Always be Anticipation & Excitement to Watch an India vs Pakistan Match: Manpreet Singh

The Indian skipper also said his team will look to retain their No.1 status in Asia when they open their campaign against Japan on October 11.

New Delhi: Indian hockey team is all set to feature in the upcoming Asia Cup. The Manpreet Singh-led team will go into the tournament as the top-ranked team and will take on Japan, Bangladesh and rivals Pakistan in their Pool A matches to qualify for the Super 4s stage.

After beating their arch-rivals twice during the Hero Hockey World League Semi Final in June this year, India will again meet Pakistan in their third Pool A match on October 15 in a much-anticipated encounter. However, for team India as per Manpreet the match against arch-rivals will be just like any other contest.

“Yes, there will always be anticipation and excitement for the lovers of the sport to watch an India Vs Pakistan match. But for us, the aim is simple, beat every team in our pool and make it to the next stage,” Manpreet said.

The Indian skipper also said his team will look to retain their No.1 status in Asia when they open their campaign against Japan on October 11.

After a 6-week national camp under the guidance of Hockey India’s High-Performance Director David John and newly- appointed Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne, the 18-member squad is well-prepared to vie for top honours.

“We are aware that we go into this tournament as the highest ranked team and we aim to keep up the No.1 status,” 25-year-old Manpreet said ahead of the team’s departure for Dhaka in the early hours today.

“However, every team will come with the intention to win the title so we can’t take any team lightly thinking they are ranked lower than us.”

The Indian Men’s team also clocked in some good practice matches against the Indian Army squad over the last week to ensure well-rounded preparation.

“We have trained well in the lead up to the tournament. Our new Chief Coach Sjoerd is happy with our structure and style of play, so he has not tried to change too many aspects,” Manpreet said.

“We believe while we play teams like Japan, Bangladesh or even Pakistan, we just need to stick to our basics and play simple hockey.”

On October 11, India will take on Japan in their first Pool A match.

(With PTI inputs)