As 'king of yorkers' Lasith Malinga said goodbye to his ODI career, India's star bowler Jasprit Bumrah took to twitter to express his admiration for Sri Lankan pacer. Bowlers are teammates in IPL franchisee Mumbai Indians. Malinga retired in style with figures of 3/38 in his last ODI against Bangladesh. Lasith Malinga is the third highest wicket taker for Sri Lanka.