Always admired Atif Aslam's soulful renditions: Tulsi Kumar

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Singer Tulsi Kumar, who has sung a duet with Pakistan's Atif Aslam for Bollywood film "Satyameva Jayate", says she is glad about the collaboration with a talent she has admired for long.

They have sung the romantic duet "Paaniyo sa", composed by Rochak Kohli with lyrics penned by Tulsi.

Tulsi, who is currently enjoying her vacation with her husband in Greece, has collaborated with Atif and Rochak for the first time.

"I have always admired Atif's soulful renditions and have wanted to collaborate with him. I am glad that we have come together for the first time in this duet 'Paaniyo sa' for the film 'Satyamev Jayate' and I am really excited about it," Tulsi said in a statement.

"Rochak Kohli has given it a wonderful composition and I am sure all listeners are going to love it," she added.

"Satyameva Jayate" is releasing on August 15, India's Independence Day.

--IANS

rb/sed