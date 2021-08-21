Altered Photo of CWC Meet Shared to Take a Dig at Congress Party

A photo of senior Indian National Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is being shared by social media users against the background of an image with accompanying text which reads 'Chor Group Meeting' (thief group meeting).

The image is being shared taking a dig at the grand old party mocking them for 'inadvertently revealing the truth'.

But we found that the image, which is originally from a 2019 meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) where the party rejected Rahul Gandhi's offer to resign as party president, was edited to add the text.

CLAIM

The photo was also shared by Dr Richa Rajpoot, head of social media for the Uttar Pradesh wing of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, who later took her tweet down.

An archived version of the tweet can be found here.

More claims can be seen here, here. and here.

WHAT WE FOUND

We ran a reverse image search on the photograph and were led to news reports with the same image.

The photograph matched the one in a 2019 report by Zee News Hindi, which talked about the Congress Working Committee (CWC) picking a new leader.

The Zee News Hindi report carried the same photo as the claim.

The photograph in this report did not contain the words 'Chor Group Meeting'.

The claim contains edited text on the banner in the background.

We also found the same photo on news agency PTI's photo archives. The photo was taken on 25 May 2019.

The same photo was also found on news agency PTI's photo archives.

CWC meetings were held after Congress' defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections when Rahul Gandhi had offered to resign from the position of the party president claiming responsibility for the loss.

Evidently, the words 'Chor Group Meeting' were edited onto an old photo of a CWC meeting.

