Altaf Hussain says he wants to eliminate repressive, exploitative feudal system of Pakistan

The founder and leader of Pakistan's political party Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Altaf Hussain, has claimed that he has never been against the country and only wants to eliminate the repressive and exploitative feudal system from there. He said that in reality, the progressive people of Pakistan are eager to have friendly ties with the neighbouring countries of India, Afghanistan, and Iran. Hussain asserted that he has always wished and struggled for a liberal and democratic Pakistan, where the judiciary works independently - free from the country's military control and military force, which should be public-serving, and not authoritarian. The MQM wants to transform Pakistan into a state where all institutions, military, judiciary and Parliament should work in strict accordance with the Constitution. Hussain further said that his address to the participants of the 34th Foundation Day is also being watched by the military establishment and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) at the General Headquarters (GHQ) and Aabpara respectively, which is a proof that despite restrictions on local media to cover him, the military and ISI have failed.