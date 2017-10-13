Alstom begins production of electric engines

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) Alstom has commenced production of electric locomotive at its manufacturing facility in Bihar's Madhepura -- a year ahead of its schedule, an official said.

"At India's first electric locomotive manufacturing facility, Alstom has commenced production, which is set to transform the heavy freight transport landscape in India," a company statement here said.

The facility is part of a joint venture between Alstom (74 per cent) and Indian Railways (26 per cent).

The production at its manufacturing facility, which will produce Prima (WAG12) locomotive that has been specially adapted for the Indian rail network, began a year earlier, the company said.

The plant in Madhepura is part of Indian Railways agreement with the French major in 2015 to manufacture and supply modern electric locomotives.

The first locomotive will be ready for roll out early next year while the first five locomotives will be completed by 2019 followed by 35 locomotives by 2020, 60 in 2021, and by 100 every year till the target of 800 is completed.

"The facility is a multi-million euro investment by Alstom and is proof of our commitment to infrastructure development in India," Jean-Francois Beaudoin, Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific, Alstom said.

He said that in order to make a difference in this market, Alstom needs local expertise, competitive manufacturing capacity and close relationships with customers.

"The commencement of production at the plant is a perfect testimony to our strategy to develop and grow a localised ecosystem to bring wide-reaching benefits for railways and the community at large," Beaudoin added.

Indian Railways plan to buy 800 electric locomotives at a basic cost of Rs 19,904 crore from the Alstom-led venture.

