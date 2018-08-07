'Alpha' gets India release date

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) Albert Hughes' historical drama "Alpha" will release in India on August 24.

The film will be brought to India by Sony Pictures India and will release in English and Tamil, read a statement to IANS.

An epic adventure set in the last Ice Age, "Alpha" tells a fascinating story that shines a light on the origins of man's best friend.

While on his first hunt with his tribe's most elite group, a young man is injured and must learn to survive alone in the wilderness.

It stars Kodi Smit-McPhee and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson.

--IANS

sug/rb/mr