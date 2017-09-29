Alonso wants McLaren future sorted before US GP

Johannesburg [South Africa], Sept 29 (ANI): McLaren driver Fernando Alonso has said that he wants to decide his Formula One future before next month's United States Grand Prix, with suggestions that the two-time champion is reportedly set to sign a new one-year extension with the team.

Having secured a switch to Renault as their engine suppliers, McLaren expressed confidence that the Spaniard would surely sign a new deal with the team.

However, Alonso said that he would still take time before he is ready to commit to his 2018 plans.

"Probably in the next break it will be good to make the final decision. I think between Malaysia and Japan, we will be busy here working at the track. But definitely after Japan that will probably be my wish, my deadline, to make the decision happen - and choose whatever I feel is the best," Sport24 quoted Alonso as saying.

"I want to be competitive next year. I want to be back on the podiums. I want to be back in victory. I want to fight for the world championship, and I still need some more information to make this decision," he added.

Describing McLaren as one of the best, Alonso, however, remains optimistic that his association with the team would surely continue.

"But at the same time I remain optimistic, because McLaren is one of the best, or the best team in the history of the sport in F1. So I think we have everything to make it happen," he said.

Alonso has been named as `Rookie of the Year` for the 2017 edition of the Indy 500.

Despite having been consigned to a 24th-place finish after an engine failure stopped him on lap 180 of 200, Alonso defeated the race's highest-finishing rookie Ed Jones to the honours.(ANI)