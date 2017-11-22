Alonso takes first spin in car he'll drive at Daytona

Alcaniz (Spain), Nov 22 (IANS) Two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso took his first spin in the Ligier JS P217, which he will drive for United Autosports in January's Rolex 24 at Daytona.

"I had a great first test with United Autosports. Obviously, we are on a really tight schedule between now and Daytona, but it was nice to jump in the car for the first time," the Spaniard said after 98 laps around the track at Motorland Aragon on Tuesday, reports Efe.

"There's quite a few switches and things to study so it was important to do this initial shakedown before Daytona, so I could fully learn about the car," Alonso said in comments relayed by United Autosports.

"I'm happy with everything -- the car felt great and the team were fantastic. The atmosphere here is wonderful, like a big family, so today has been amazing. I cannot wait for Daytona," he added.

Joining the Spanish driver for Tuesday's testing was Phil Hanson, who will be Alonso's teammate for the January 27-28 race at Daytona International Speedway in Florida.

United Autosports team owner and chairman Zak Brown was at hand at Motorland Aragon to observe.

Alonso departed after the test for Abu Dhabi, venue for the final F1 race of the 2017 season.

