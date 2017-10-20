Alonso to continue with McLaren in 2018

Madrid, Oct 20 (IANS) Spanish Formula One driver Fernando Alonso, world champion in 2005 and 2006 with Renault, said he would continue with McLaren for one more season.

The 36-year-old Alonso, who has 32 victories in F1, is set to enter his 17th season in racing with McLaren, he announced on Thursday, reports Efe.

Alonso debuted in F1 in 2001 with Minardi and after a year as a tester he took the wheel of a Renault in 2003, a season in which he achieved his first victory in Hungary.

He was crowned world champion in 2005 and again in 2006 before moving on to McLaren the following year.

