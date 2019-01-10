Alok Verma removed as CBI Director, sent to Fire Services

Alok Verma was on Thursday removed as the CBI Director on account of the "extremely serious nature of observations made by the CVC against him". The decision to remove Verma was taken by the Selection Committee, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and comprising Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge. Chief Justice of India is also a member of the Committee but at today's meeting, he was represented by Justice A K Sikri, the senior most judge of the Supreme Court. The committee was of the view that being the head of a very sensitive organisation, Verma was "not functioning with the integrity expected of him," according to sources. The 1979-batch IPS officer was posted as DG, Fire Services, Civil Defence, and Home Guards, two days after he was reinstated as the CBI Director by the Supreme Court. His reinstatement had come about two-and-a-half months after being divested of his powers and sent on leave by the government. In his place, 1986-batch IPS officer M. Nageshwar Rao, who is Additional Director of CBI, will look after the duties of the Director, till the appointment of a new Director or until further orders, whichever is earlier, according to an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training. The sources claimed that the CVC allegedly found evidence of influencing of investigation in the Moin Qureshi case. There was also allegedly evidence of Verma taking bribe of Rs. 2 crore, the sources claimed. The CVC was of the view that Verma's conduct in the case was "suspicious," and there was a "prima facie case" against him.