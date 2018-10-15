Alok Nath denies allegations of sexual harassment, responds to CINTAA

Alok Nath's lawyer, Ashok Saraogi has denied all the allegations of sexual harassment in a response to the notice issued by Cine and TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA). Earlier Alok and his wife Ashu had filed the defamation case against the accuser Vinta Nanda in Andheri court. All this comes less than a week after Nanda narrated her ordeal on Facebook amongst the ongoing #MeToo movement. 'I hadn't just been raped, I was taken to my own house and had been brutalised,' said Nanda. Later, Bollywood actors Sandhya Mridul and Deepika Amin also accused Nath of rowdy behaviour and shared their ordeal on social media. The #MeToo movement gained momentum in India after Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy rattled the media industry.