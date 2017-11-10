I almost joined Barcelona, says Di Maria

Madrid, Nov 10 (IANS) Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Angel Di Maria has revealed that he almost joined Spanish football giant FC Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

"I was close to joining Barcelona in the summer and yet far away at the same time," the Argentine international was quoted saying by Spanish web site Marca on Thursday.

"It is hard to complete moves to these clubs. I never lost hope of it going through but in the end it didn't happen," Di Maria added.

The 29-year-old also said his past experience with Barcelona's rival club Real Madrid would not have stopped him from joining the side.

"My Madrid past wouldn't have been an issue as I'm not a Madrid fan and I always point that out whenever I'm asked about it," the former Real Madrid player said.

"I'm a fan of Rosario and I would never play for Newell's Old Boys but aside from that, I would play anywhere," Di Maria added.

