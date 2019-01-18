Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee's 'United India Rally' today

West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday will display show of strength through the 'United India Rally' in Kolkata, and opposition leaders ranging from Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandra Babu Naidu and DMK president M.K. Stalin to Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, Sharad Yadav and Farooq Abdullah reached capital of West Bengal to ensure opposition unity. BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha, too, reached Kolkata and called Banerjee 'true national leader'