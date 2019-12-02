'Allow criticism': Kapil Sibal to Nirmala Sitharaman

Congress leader Kapil Sibal on December 2 reacted on Finance Minister Sitharaman's statement on chairman of Bajaj Group Rahul Bajaj. Backing Bajaj's remarks, he said that the Finance Minister should allow criticism and should learn from it. "Take action, concentrate on your ministry and don't play politics," said Sibal. Recently, the Finance Minister said the statement by Rahul Bajaj that India was afraid of criticising the Narendra Modi government "can hurt national interest, if it gains traction".