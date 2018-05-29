We are allotted a designated place to take holy dip in Mansarovar Lake, says Devotee

Devotees at Kailash Mansarovar on Tuesday thanked Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj and Government of India for their prominent action on taking a holy dip in the Mansarovar Lake. In the video, Devotee Sanjiv Krishan Thakur shared that they were allotted a designated place to take holy dip in the Mansarovar Lake today. Thousands of Indian pilgrims take part in the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra every year by travelling in the Tibetan Autonomous Region of China via Nepal ahead of the monsoon season.