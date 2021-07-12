New Alliance in the Making in Bihar? Shunned by Uncle, Chirag Paswan Dials Lalu Prasad, Tejashwi

Amid the political dram unfolding in Bihar, Lok Janshankti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan met Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) national general secretary Shyam Rajak this weekend.

The meeting comes amid the bitter standoff between Chirag Paswan and his uncle Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras over the claim of Ram Vilas Paswan’s political legacy.

In a conversation with ANI, Rajak said “All those who want to take forward the ideology of Lohia and Ambedkar are welcome, be it Chirag Paswan or anyone else.”

Another top RJD source told ANI that Paswan spoke to Lalu Prasad Yadav over the phone for more than 15 minutes on Saturday evening. After talking to Lalu Yadav, Chirag Paswan also spoke to Tejashwi Yadav. Their conversation was regarding the possible future political alliances in Bihar.

Last month, Tejashwi Yadav had called Chirag for joining hands with the opposition.

Chirag on Saturday paid a backhanded compliment to his estranged uncle by congratulating him on joining the union cabinet, which he said was a goal he achieved by breaking up his own family. The beleaguered LJP leader, who has suffered a setback with the Delhi High Court rejecting his petition challenging the election of Paras as the party leader in the Lok Sabha, made it clear I am not going to give up my fight to reclaim the party nurtured by my late father Ram Vilas Paswans blood and sweat.

In an oblique reference to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who he suspects of engineering the putsch in the LJP, Chirag said, “I cannot allow the party to be taken over by those, who because of personal ambitions, are sitting in the lap of people who did not deign to come out with even a tweet on my fathers birth anniversary recently.” The Jamui MP also hinted at his disillusionment with the BJP which has kept silent over the crisis in his party despite his unreserved adulation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

When asked by reporters whether he still considered himself a Hanuman to Modi, akin to the relationship between the monkey god and Lord Ram, Paswan cryptically replied “this is a question you need to ask when elections are round the corner.” The 38 years old, who has been reaching out to the family of his late father from the first marriage, also said “I feel overwhelmed by emotions. After the death of my father and the betrayal of my family members many other dear relatives have come out with support.”

In the state since Monday as part of his ashirwad yatra, Chirag has paid visits to his step-sisters here besides his stepmother in his native district of Khagaria, in a charm offensive to win over his close relations. The former Bollywood actor has in the past been accused of condescension towards them. “I am not a legal expert. So I will not comment much upon the Delhi High Court order until a meeting with my legal team in the national capital. But I am not going to give up,” he asserted.

