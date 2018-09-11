Allegations against me false and baseless, says Mehul Choksi in 1st TV appearance

In his first exclusive television appearance, fugitive diamantaire and Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam accused Mehul Choksi on Tuesday debunked all the allegations labeled against him by Enforcement Directorate (ED). "All the allegations labeled by the ED are false and baseless, they have attached my properties illegally without being any basis of the seen," said Choksi. He also asserted that he sent an e-mail to the Regional Passport Office in Mumbai to revoke the suspension of his passport but he didn't get any reply from the office. Choksi along with his nephew, Nirav Modi, another prime accused is allegedly involved in the over USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank scam. India has been trying to bring back Choksi from Antigua under the provision of a law of the island nation which provides for extradition of a fugitive to a designated Commonwealth country.