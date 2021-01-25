Allcargo Logistics appoints Suresh Kumar as Chief Executive Officer India

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Allcargo Logistics on Monday said it has appointed Suresh Kumar as its Chief Executive Officer - India.

Allcargo Logistics Limited, part of The Avvashya Group, is an integrated logistics solutions provider including services across Multimodal Transport Operations, Container Freight Station (CFS) Operations/Inland Container Depot Operations, and Project & Engineering (P&E) Solutions and Logistics Park.

'Allcargo Logistics, India’s largest end-to-end logistics services provider has appointed Suresh Kumar as its Chief Executive Officer - India. With over 28 years of industry experience and a proven track record in building and expanding businesses as also driving change management initiatives, his appointment is well-timed with Allcargo’s strides towards sustainable growth and digital transformation,' the company said in a statement.

Kumar will head Allcargo’s CFS, P&E, and Contract Logistics divisions as well as focus on overall organizational compliance and adherence to internationally accepted ESG (Environment, Safety, and Governance) standards.

He will report at a strategic level to Shashi Kiran Shetty, Chairman, Allcargo Logistics, ECU Worldwide and Gati, and to Adarsh Hegde, Joint Managing Director, Allcargo Logistics, on all operational matters.

“His (Kumar's) stellar capabilities of leading organizations at diverse stages from launch to growth to transformation, backed by the multi-cultural experience of working across various states and cities of the country will surely prove to be a great asset as we look ahead to taking Allcargo’s business in India to the next level”, said Shetty.

Prior to joining Allcargo Logistics, Kumar was associated with Vodafone Idea as Operations Director and has served at various leadership positions across Sales & Marketing, State and Regional business operations, and National verticals during his tenure there.

He is a B. Tech (Mechanical Engineering) graduate and a postgraduate in Business Administration from IIM Bangalore. PTI NAM MR