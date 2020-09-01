Allahabad High Court Orders Release Of Dr Kafeel Khan Booked Under NSA

The Allahabad High Court on Friday ordered the Uttar Pradesh government to release Kafeel Khan, a doctor from Gorakhpur, who was booked under the National Security Act in February.

“The extension of the period of detention of detenue Dr Kafeel Khan is also declared illegal. A writ in the nature of habeas corpus is hereby issued to release Dr Kafeel Khan, the detenue from State custody forthwith,” the Allahabad High Court said in its order.

Nuzhat Perween, Khan’s mother, had filed a Habeas Corpus petition in the Supreme Court on 28 February. The Supreme Court referred the matter to the Allahabad High Court, where the matter lay unresolved for seven months amid the lockdowns and delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bharatiya Janata Party government in UP has accused Khan of making an inflammatory speech at Aligarh Muslim University on 12 December amid the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens in December.

Khan’s detention under the draconian NSA, which allows people to be detained for a year without being charged for a crime, was extended for a second time in August.

The District Magistrate of Aligarh booked him under the NSA three days after the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Aligarh granted him bail in the inflammatory speech case on 10 February and ordered his release from Mathura Jail.

“A complete reading of the speech prima facie does not disclose any effort to promote hatred or violence. It also no where threatens peace and tranquility of the city of Aligarh. The address gives a call for national integrity and unity among the citizens,” the Allahabad High Court said. “The speech also deprecates any kind of violence. It appears that the District Magistrate had selective reading and selective mention for few phrases from the speech ignoring its true intent.”

The Allahabad High Court also pointed out that while the address at AMU was given on 12th December, 2019, the District Administration,...

