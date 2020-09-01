The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday, 1 September, revoked the National Security Act (NSA) charges against Dr Kafeel Khan, and directed his immediate release.

"The order of detention dated 13 February 2020 passed by district magistrate and confirmed by the state of Uttar Pradesh is set aside. The extension of the period of mention of detenue Dr Kafeel Khan is also declared illegal. A writ in the nature of habeas corpus is hereby issued to release Dr Kafeel Khan, the detente from state custody forthwith," read the order by the Division Bench of Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Saumitra Dayal Singh.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)

Allahabad HC Orders Release of Kafeel Khan, NSA Charges Revoked