Aligarh's Madarsa to have both temple, mosque: Hamid Ansari's Wife

Salma Ansari, wife of former vice-president Hamid Ansari has decided to built both temple and mosque inside the 'Chacha Nehru Madarsa' run by her in Uttar Pradesh' Aligarh. Salma has taken the step to send a message of "brotherhood" between the two communities, and said it will allow the resident students to pray inside the Madarsa. Salma hopes her concept of a mosque and a temple inside the institute becomes a model for all Madarsa across India.