    'Aliens aren't Landing': Twitter Lights up With Memes as Powercut in Mumbai Brings City to Halt

    Buzz Staff

    It is Monday morning, but not playing Monday morning blues in Mumbai as the maximum city has plunged into black zone, quite literally, after a power outage. Multiple tripping of lines and transformer (Kalwa-Padghe and Khargar ICTs) supplying power to Mumbai system has been reported with 360 MW supply in Mumbai and suburbs affected. An official said that restoration under process and will take one hour.

    As Mumbai awaits electricity supplies to be restored, many took to Twitter to express anguish anger and frustration over the power outage in India's financial capital. Jokes, memes rule the roost and Mumbai vs Delhi jibes are keeping up the humour quotient.

    Take a look at some of the memes:

    The local trains under Western Railway — between Churchgate to Vasai railway station — have come to a standstill due to grid failure. However, both National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) said that there is no stoppage in trading despite power failure.

