'Aliens aren't Landing': Twitter Lights up With Memes as Powercut in Mumbai Brings City to Halt

It is Monday morning, but not playing Monday morning blues in Mumbai as the maximum city has plunged into black zone, quite literally, after a power outage. Multiple tripping of lines and transformer (Kalwa-Padghe and Khargar ICTs) supplying power to Mumbai system has been reported with 360 MW supply in Mumbai and suburbs affected. An official said that restoration under process and will take one hour.

As Mumbai awaits electricity supplies to be restored, many took to Twitter to express anguish anger and frustration over the power outage in India's financial capital. Jokes, memes rule the roost and Mumbai vs Delhi jibes are keeping up the humour quotient.

Take a look at some of the memes:

Oh stop looking at the skies. Aliens aren't landing. Bane is taking over Mumbai. WHERE IS BATMAN #powercut — Anupam Gupta (@b50) October 12, 2020

Mumbaikars watching other cities having electricity pic.twitter.com/VoqNJU7gNm — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 12, 2020

Today I realized wifi se zada fan band hone pe dukh hota he 💀#powercut #blackout — Ruchil (@onenemessis) October 12, 2020

Powercut in the entire city on a Monday morning proves that there is a god somewhere who wants you to have an extended weekend. No WFH. #Mumbai — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) October 12, 2020

Miss the early days of the pandemic when we still had electricity. — Sahil Rizwan (@SahilRiz) October 12, 2020

Uh! #PowerCut is because of incoming electricity failure it seems. Sounds a bit like "This flight is delayed due to the late arrival of the incoming flight". Or, "We lost the match because we scored less runs than the opposition". # https://t.co/V2smcUv8WX — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) October 12, 2020

This is a good time to appreciate 24x7 electricity in Mumbai. Stuff we take for granted. #powercut — Anupam Gupta (@b50) October 12, 2020

Of course the entire city loses its power the one day I decide NOT to charge my phone all night. #Mumbai #Powercut — main hoon don(e) 🙏🏼 (@Juvenile_Jack) October 12, 2020

#powercut in Mumbai trending on twitter Meanwhile Electricity Company : pic.twitter.com/DM0018rYUX — Mr. Stark (@Mr_Stark_) October 12, 2020

Did all of #Mumbai just lose power across the city? That's a new one. So much for Monday meetings! #powercut https://t.co/K4AKV9FzJW pic.twitter.com/8chIA7pjr0 — Malini Agarwal (@maliniagarwal) October 12, 2020

People in Mumbai: oh no! There’s a #powercut what’re we supposed to do now?!?? People in Delhi: pic.twitter.com/vDT12oYozi — Afifa 🐉 (@__affi__) October 12, 2020

I thought I was the only one with #powercut. Came to Twitter and saw it trending lol. — Royden Gomes 🗯 (@EkOldMonk) October 12, 2020

Finally, Mumbai is experiencing what the rest of India goes through. 😁 #PowerCut — That Goan Guy (@schmmuck) October 12, 2020

The local trains under Western Railway — between Churchgate to Vasai railway station — have come to a standstill due to grid failure. However, both National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) said that there is no stoppage in trading despite power failure.