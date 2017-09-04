Alicia Vikander, Michael Fassbender to get married next month

Los Angeles, Sep 4 (IANS) Actors Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender are planning to take their relationship to the next level, and are reportedly getting married in Ibiza next month.

They got close when they played lovers in 2014 film "The Light Between Oceans".

According to a report in The Sun, it is rumoured that they will exchange vows in a "party of the year ceremony", reports dailymail.co.uk.

"The details of the party are being kept under lock and key. Guests have been told to arrive in Ibiza on a certain date and they will then be collected and taken to the hotel. He's splashing out big time and it's going to be the party of the year," said a source.

While they are mostly tight-lipped about their romance, Vikander, who won an Oscar in 2016 for her role in "The Danish Girl", had gushed about her boyfriend on set during a press conference at the Venice Film Festival back in August.

"I knew that Michael was attached to play Tom, and I think he's one of the most brilliant actors out there," Vikander said.

Fassbender, known for films like "Prometheus", "X-Men: Apocalypse" and "Assassin's Creed" -- which will air in India on September 17 on Star Movies and Star Movies HD, had also said: "I'm not going to talk about my private life with a total stranger, unless I feel like I need to. Why would I? I don't."

