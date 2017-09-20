What Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal’s Post Packup Evenings On Raazi Sets Look Like (View pic)

After finishing a small schedule in Mumbai, followed by one in Patiala, Punjab, team Raazi is now shooting in Kashmir for the remaining part of the film. Helmed by director Meghna Gulzar, the film brings together Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal as a lead pair for the first time onscreen.

The two stars have hit it off on the sets of Raazi and in mutual awe of each other’s acting skills. The team is also bonding big time once the cameras stop rolling.

Currently shooting in the chilly weather of Kashmir, we hear that it becomes difficult for the team to shoot after dark and they wrap up their day in the evenings, leaving a lot of time to spare. To make the best of their free time and the weather, the Raazi team indulges in a few sessions of Badminton in their off duty time.





A source from the sets tells us, “Currently, Kashmir is pleasant during the day but it gets cold as evening nears. It also starts getting dark as early as 6.30pm and the team has to pack up. The tension in the area has forced the team to stay put in the camp and not venture out but to kill time, the Raazi team plays Badminton in the evenings. Takes a break for dinner and then resumes again till after midnight.” Now that’s a team that knows how to work hard and play harder.

Raazi is period thriller based on a novel Calling Sehmat by Harinder Sikka. It tells the story of a Kashmiri spy (Alia) married to a Pakistani (Vicky) during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. The film is slated for 11 May, 2018 release.