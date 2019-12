Bollywood star Alia Bhatt has been voted as the Sexiest Asian Female for the year 2019, with fellow actor Deepika Padukone being crowned sexiest for the decade in an online poll released in London on Wednesday.Topping the annual list, released by UK-based weekly 'Eastern Eye', rounds off a dream year for Alia Bhatt, which included acting awards as well as starring in India's official 2020 Oscar entry 'Gully Boy'.