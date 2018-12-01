Ali Zafar's first Pakistani film can now be viewed by Indian audience

New Delhi, Dec 1 (IANS) Pakistani singing sensation and actor Ali Zafar's first Pakistani film "Teefa In Trouble" can now be viewed by his Indian fans as it will be available on the streaming platform Netflix from Saturday.

"Me and my team are more than delighted to announce that 'Teefa in Trouble', which went on to become the biggest non-holiday blockbuster of all time and is running in its fourth month in Pakistan, will now be available to audiences in India and all over the world on Netflix to watch and enjoy," Ali told IANS.

"I can never let go of the love and admiration I have always received from fans and audiences in India and I am overjoyed that I could reconnect with them once again through 'Teefa...'. I hope they enjoy it as much as people did in cinemas," he added.

Ali has served as an actor, a producer, singer and writer of the romantic action comedy film, which hit the screens in about 25 countries in July.

He had joined hands with India's popular banner Yash Raj Films for the international theatrical distribution of his home production.

Earlier in an interview with IANS, Ali had said: "I hope that it ('Teefa...') gets screened over there (in India) and makes a mark."

After making a promising acting debut in India with the Bollywood film "Tere Bin Laden" in 2010, Ali featured in Hindi movies like "Mere Brother Ki Dulhan", "London, Paris, New York" and "Dear Zindagi".

