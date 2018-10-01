Ali Fazal, Mallika Dua to attend India Film Project

Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Popular members of the film fraternity like Ali Fazal, Mallika Dua, Tanuja Chandra, Vikramaditya Motwane, Sona Mohapatra and Shikha Talsani will be a part of the eighth edition of India Film Project.

Over 1500 participants from 310 cities and 14 countries are expected to take part in the event which will take place at the NSCI on October 13 and October 14.

From 15 year old students to lawyers to pilots, the festival will witness diverse people engaging themselves in activities like scripting and shooting.

Also, the two day festival will have three stages of 3 C's of content creation - celebrating, creating and collaborating.

As part of 'Conversations at the Festival', the fest will host conversations on topics like criticism, comedy in India and the importance of the art of non fiction.

Film critic Rajeev Masand, co-director of "Sacred Games", Vikramaditya Motwane and national award winning film critic Baradwaj Rangan will hold discussion on "The Critic's Job: Should Criticism Be Constructive", while You Tube star Bhuvan Bham along with comedian Mallika Dua will talk about comedy in India.

Nikhil Taneja, Creative Festival Director, India Film Project said in a statement: "I have witnessed the event unfold twice before and assure you that this festival sustains those who share its infinite passion towards content creation; and it partners with those who believe that good content can come from anyone, anywhere, and at any time.

"With 3 C's, I truly hope this kind of tailored programming will bring in even more participants this year."

Filmmakers like Sudhir Mishra, Milan Luthria and R.S. Prasanna will be part of the various juries at the India Film Project.

