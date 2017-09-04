Ali Fazal attends 'Victoria & Abdul' world premiere with Judi Dench

Venice, Sep 4 (IANS) Indian actor Ali Fazal looked dapper as he stepped out in a tuxedo for the world premiere of his film "Victoria and Abdul" at the Venice International Film Festival here with legendary actress Judi Dench.

He posed with a gleaming smile with Dench, and was excited to meet actors like George Clooney and Sam Rockwell at the gala here on Sunday.

Ali plays Abdul Karim in the Stephen Frears directorial, in which Dench is seen as Queen Victoria.

The film is based on a book by Shrabani Basu. It revolves around the relationship shared by Queen Victoria and Abdul, who was a munshi in her government. It also shows his journey on how he became one of the most powerful figures in the court.

Ali is currently on a worldwide promotion tour for the movie, and ahead of the premiere, he was seen in a chequered coat for a photocall with Dench.

According to a review by The Hollywood Reporter, "It helps that Fazal, with his heartthrob looks and expressive eyes, projects such sincerity."

The film will release in India on October 6.

