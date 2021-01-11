Algeria Registers COVID-19 Vaccine Sputnik V, Becomes First African Nation To Do So

Algiers, January 11: Algeria has registered Sputnik V, a potential vaccine against coronavirus (COVID-19), as the country gears up for a mass vaccination drive. According to Algeria’s Ministry for Pharmaceuticals Industry, National Agency for Pharmaceuticals has granted authorization for administering COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V under an executive decree for urgent measures to get a vaccination campaign underway in the country. COVID-19 Vaccine Sputnik V Administered to Over 1 Million People in Russia.

Also Read | Kool-Ex Cold Chain Ltd in Pune Prepares To Transport COVID19 Vaccines From SII to Other Parts of India: Live Breaking News Headlines Updates on January 11, 2021

This makes Algeria the first nation on the African continent to register Sputnik V. Belarus, Serbia, Argentina and Bolivia have approved the vaccine. The process to approve the vaccine in countries of the European Union is underway. Russia's health ministry approved the vaccine on August 11 last year, making it the first registered vaccine against COVID-19 in the world. COVID-19 Vaccine Price: Russia Sets Maximum Wholesale Rate For Sputnik V at $26 For 2 Doses.

Sputnik V is developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology in collaboration with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). According to the vaccine's official website, "Sputnik V uses two different vectors for the two shots in a course of vaccination, providing immunity with a longer duration than vaccines using the same delivery mechanism for both shots."

Also Read | Snow Art in Kashmir: From COVID-19 Warriors, Snow Cars to Polar Bears, These Wonderful Creations Made Out of Snow Deserve Much Recognition! See Pics and Videos

"The price of Sputnik V is less than $10 per shot, making it affordable around the world," the website states. The vaccine is a two-component treatment based on human adenovirus, which makes people develop immunity to the virus for at least two years.