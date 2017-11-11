Algeria draws with Nigeria in last World Cup qualifier

Algiers (Algeria), Nov 11 (IANS) Algeria was held 1-1 by Nigeria on the final day of the football World Cup's qualifiers in Hamlaoui Stadium in Constantine, 420 km eastern Algiers.

The newly-appointed coach of Algeria, Rabah Madjer, wanted to open his mission with a win, despite the absence of key players, including Hillal Soudani and Nabil Bentaleb on Friday, reports Xinhua.

John Ogu of the Super Egales scored the opener through a curled shot (63), while Yacine Brahimi equalised as he successfully converted a penalty into goal.

Nigeria has already secured a berth in the World Cup 2018 in Russia, after grabbing 14 points to top Group B. Algeria wrapped up the qualifiers with only two points, in the last spot.

--IANS

sam/sac