Alexis will stay at Arsenal for upcoming season, Wenger says

London, Aug 4 (IANS) Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger has confirmed that Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez will stay with the English Premier League (EPL) club for the upcoming football season.

Despite speculation surrounding the player's future, the French coach insisted over the summer that there was no intention to sell Sanchez, whose contract with the club expires at the end of next season, reports Efe.

"I think he will be here this season, and if we can do it for more seasons we will do it as well," Wenger said.

"Every negotiation has to be a little bit secret. The transparency of society is very pushy, but we have to resist a little bit, as much as we can," the 67-year-old coach said.

Sanchez is not the only Arsenal player whose contract will expire at the end of the season.

Mesut Ozil, Alex Oxlade-Chaberlain, Jack Wilshere and Kieran Gibbs are all nearing the end of their deals with the club.

