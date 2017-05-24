Has Alexis Sanchez already quit Arsenal for Bayern Munich? Chile FA thought so for a while (Photo)

Alexis Sanchez is Arsenal's best player, but the Chile forward could leave the club in the summer transfer window. Top teams from around the world are interested in his services and the forward has already been linked to clubs like Bayern Munich, PSG and Juventus among other teams.

And meanwhile in Chile, his home country, his future, at one point, was already decided.

The Chile national team's Twitter handle announced their squad for the Confederations Cup, and it was no surprise to see the star player's name in the list.

But, they made a massive mistake. They put Sanchez's name, stating him to be a Bayern Munich player.

Some of the Arsenal fans might have gone crazy after seeing their player to be mentioned as a Bayern Munich player. Though they corrected it later, it was too late, their gaffe was captured and shared too before they put in a correct tweet – Sanchez as an Arsenal player.

This is their corrected tweet

¡#VamosChile!



Estos son los 17 convocados que militan en el extranjero por el profe Pizzi para la #ConfedCup pic.twitter.com/fJTL89d37g



— Selección Chilena (@LaRoja) May 19, 2017

Now, such kind of a mistake will further spice up the debate on Sanchez's transfer, which could be one of the hot topics this summer.

As of now, the Chile star might not think too much about his Arsenal future, and just concentrate on the upcoming Confederations Cup, which starts on June 18.

