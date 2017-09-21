Alexis not distracted by other clubs, says Arsenal coach Wenger

London, Sep 21 (IANS) Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger on Thursday claimed that his star forward Alexis Sanchez is not distracted by other clubs, following the Chilean's interest and heavy links with Manchester City during the concluded summer transfer window.

The former Barcelona footballer has made 105 appearances for Arsenal, scoring 53 goals since making a move to the London club in 2014.

"Alexis is not distracted, not at all -- I think that is coming to very quick conclusions. He has been out and injured. I thought he was still a bit short physically on Sunday (at Chelsea) and I played him against Doncaster to give him more competition. Is he happy at the club? That is the impression I have, yes," Wenger was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

The French football manager who has been in charge of Arsenal club since 1996 did not offer a start to Alexis since the beginning of the English Premier League (EPL) 2017-18 season in August.

"There is no disguised attitude on my side (over the selection policy). I just try to get him back to full fitness and for me the Europa League and the League Cup is important, as well," the 67-year-old said.

"I just try to give him competition and to get him back to his best, because I gave him a long holiday and after that long holiday this year, he had a real rest. He came back not really fit and it took us time to get him back and then he got injured. If you add the injury plus the rest time it was a bit long but against Doncaster, you could see that he is coming back sharp now. I left him on the pitch, as well, for 90 minutes because I wanted him to have a real go," Wenger added.

The 24-year-old Alexis has won the FA Cup twice and the Community Shield once under Wenger at Arsenal.

