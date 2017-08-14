Alexander Zverev Stuns Roger Federer to Win Montreal Masters

Germany's Alexander Zverev won his fifth title of the year after he beat Roger Federer to win Montreal Masters on Sunday.

Ranked eighth, Zverev defeated Federer in the straight sets 6-3 6-4 to claim his second Masters 1000 title. He is also on 10-match winning streak.

The Swiss has lost only thrice this year and still has a chance to reclaim No.1 rank if results go his way at the Cincinnati Open next week.

Federer or Rafael Nadal are set to replace Andy Murray at the top of the standings that will be released in August 21.

Zverev, who also beat Novak Djokovic in Rome was excited after beating the 19-time Grand Slam champion.

“This one against Roger is something so special for me because he was always a great idol growing up for me,” Zverev said during his trophy presentation.

“The greatest player of all time, beating him in a final, not just any final but in the final of a Masters 1000, is amazing,” he added.