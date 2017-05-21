Alexander Zverev stuns Novak Djokovic to win Italian Open

Germany's Alexander Zverev stunned World No. 2 Novak Djokovic in straight sets to win the Italian Open's Men's Singles title on Sunday, thus confirming his status as a French Open dangerman.

Zverev defeated four-time Rome champion Novak Djokovic 6-4, 6-3 in the summit clash.

The 20-year-old German was on top from the moment he broke Djokovic in the very first game as he became the youngest winner of a Masters 1000 tournament since Djokovic himself won the 2007 Miami Open.

Zverev broke again in the third game of the second set and clinched the match with another break in the ninth game.

Djokovic, who had cruised into the final with a ruthless 6-1, 6-0 win over Austria’s Dominic Thiem, produced a flawed performance that saw him curse and swear as he struggled to find a way back into the match.

Overall, he made 27 unforced errors as compared to Zverev’s 14, who also had 16 winners to the Serb’s 11.

The German now has four career titles, while Djokovic was denied what would have been a record 31st Masters title.

In the women’s singles event, Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina triumphed with a 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 win over third seed Simona Halep.

Svitolina fought back from losing the first set to win her fourth title of the year.

The Ukrainian, who is currently ranked 11th in the world, will return to the top 10 when the rankings are updated on Monday. (ANI)

