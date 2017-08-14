Alexander Zverev rises to career high 7th in latest ATP rankings, Elina Svitolina climbs to 4th in WTA

Zverev stunned Swiss great Roger Federer 6-3, 6-4 in Sunday's final in Montreal to win his second Masters 1000 title of the year

Paris: German Alexander Zverev rose one spot to a career high seventh in the ATP rankings released on Monday following his victory at last week's Rogers Cup in Montreal.

The 20-year-old stunned Swiss great Roger Federer 6-3, 6-4 in Sunday's final to win his second Masters 1000 title of the year, having beaten Novak Djokovic in the Rome title clash in May.

The biggest mover, though, was 18-year-old Canadian Denis Shapovalov, who climbed 76 places to 67th after reaching the semi-finals in Montreal, beating World No 2 Rafael Nadal along the way.

Briton Andy Murray retained the No 1 spot but will lose it to either Spain's Nadal or Federer at the end of the week.

Murray is injured and will sit out the Cincinnati Masters, where he reached the final last year.

Elina Svitolina and Caroline Wozniacki both moved up a place in the WTA rankings released on Monday after reaching the final of the Rogers Cup in Toronto.

Ukraine's Svitolina, who won her fifth title on Sunday from five finals this season, is now fourth, one place ahead of Denmark's Wozniacki, who lost her sixth final in a row.

Former World No 1 Wozniacki did return to the top five for the first time since August 2015, though, with Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza dropping two places to sixth.

Czech Karolina Pliskova held onto the World No 1 spot ahead of this week's Cincinnati tournament, which she won last year.