Alexander Payne to connect with India Film Project audience

Mumbai, Oct 11 (IANS) Hollywood director Alexander Payne of "The Descendants" and "Nebraska" fame will engage with the audience at the India Film Project (IFP) through a video call here on Saturday.

There will be an 'Ask Me Anything' session with Payne, a two-time Academy Award Winner for Best Adapted Screenplay and three-time nominee of the Academy Award for Best Director.

IFP's Festival Creative Director Nikhil Taneja said in a statement: "In its eighth edition, the IFP team has pulled off a once-in-a-lifetime coup by getting one of the world's most respected directors for an exclusive media interaction, for the first time in India.

"Academy Award-winning screenwriter and Academy Award nominated director Alexander Payne, who has directed some of the best comedy dramas of the last two decades, including the cult hits 'Election', 'About Schmidt' and 'Sideways', has gracefully accepted our invitation for a filmmaking AMA with the IFP audience.

"We are so proud and excited at being able to provide film fans across the country with this opportunity and we can't wait to have him with us on October 13 (via video call)."

IFP is touted as Asia's largest content creation festival. In its eighth season, it aims to be the ultimate destination for writers, storytellers, poets, composers, filmmakers, cinematographers and editors to let their creativity be recognised and thrive.

This year, IFP has received over 1700 short films from across the world.

