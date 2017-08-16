Alexander-Arnold Stunner Helps Liverpool Beat Hoffenheim 2-1 in UCL Playoff First Leg

The Merseyside club did not start well as Dejan Lovern conceded a penalty after just 10 minutes when he brought down Serge Gnabry.

Liverpool claimed a 2-1 first leg win against Hoffenheim in their Champions League qualifier. Trent Alexander-Arnold’s first goal for the Reds, which came as a free-kick and an own goal earned the Reds a hard-fought victory in Germany.

The Merseyside club did not start well as Dejan Lovern conceded a penalty after just 10 minutes when he brought down Serge Gnabry. However, Simon Mignolet saved a penalty kick taken by Andrej Kramaric, to deny the home side their first goal of the match.

Later, in the 35th minute, Liverpool took the lead when Alexander-Arnold took a brilliant set piece that found the bottom corner of the home net. It was his first goal for the Reds.

However, even after taking the lead, Liverpool failed to dominate the game and looked vulnerable. It was the substitute James Milner's deflected shot which found back of the net with 15 minutes remaining, which gave Liverpool space to breath.

Though, Mark Uth struck late for the home side, as he was left unmarked when he was found by a long ball, which he fired in. It was the solitary goal for the Hoffenheim and it means that the German will have hope next week when they visit Anfield for the second leg of the qualifiers.