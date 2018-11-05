Alcis Sports partners Esports Federation of India for Worlds

New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) Alcis Sports, an Indian sportswear brand, on Monday announced their association with Esports Federation of India for the 10th Esports World Championship in Taiwan.

Alcis will be kitting out the Indian team for this world championship. Recently, esports was featured at the 2018 Asian Games as a demonstration sport, meaning medals won in this sport will not be counted in the official overall medal tally.

Esports will be a medal event at the 2022 Asian Games.

Roshan Baid, Managing Director, Alcis Sports, said: "Esports is a very new and interesting sport emerging across the world. As a sportswear brand Alcis is very happy to be a partner of the Indian team for 10th Esports World Championship. We would like to thank Esports Federation of India for this wonderful opportunity."

Team Invictus and Tejan will represent India after emerging as the National Champions for Counter Strike: Global Offensive and Tekken7 respectively.

