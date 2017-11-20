Alcis Sports name Shikar Dhawan as brand ambassador

New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Alcis Sports, an Indian brand, on Monday named cricketer Shikhar Dhawan as its brand ambassador.

The Indian opener will initially be associated with Alcis Sports for two years.

Shikhar Dhawan said: "Alcis Sports is a great upcoming brand with top-notch quality, and I'm very pleased to associate with it. India is globally a huge sportswear manufacturing hub, and it is great to see an Indian homegrown brand trying to make a mark."

Alcis Sports would soon be launching a marketing campaign involving Shikhar Dhawan, spanning print, digital, events and retail marketing.

Speaking on the appointment of Shikhar Dhawan as brand ambassador, Parminder Datt, Head Marketing, Alcis Sports said: "Shikhar Dhawan is someone who wears his passion on his sleeve and with his amazing work ethic, embodies perfectly what Alcis Sports stands for.

He is a true modern Indian icon for the new-age India, and we are thrilled to have him on our side for our endeavours to spread awareness about Alcis Sports among our target audience."

