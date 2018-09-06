Alcis Sports announces partnership with IIS

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) An Indian performance wear brand, Alcis Sports, on Thursday announced their partnership with Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS), under which the company will exclusively provide its technologically advanced sportswear for all athletes of the institute.

The Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) is India's first privately funded High-Performance Training Centre, and was recently inaugurated in Vijayanagar, Karnataka, according to a statement.

The tie-up between the two entities means that IIS athletes will be able to train in apparel equipped with the latest garment technologies.

Produced in India with the latest features such as Dry-Tech (moisture management), Soil Release, Anti-Odour, Anti-Static and Anti-UV, the products are specifically designed keeping the athletes training requirements and weather conditions in mind.

Roshan Baid, Managing Director, Alcis Sports said: "Being a brand that is completely Indian, we feel privileged to be associated with Inspire Institute of Sport, as it kickstarts a movement to take India's sporting talents to the next level.

"We are extremely proud to be able to do our bit for our young athletes through our expertise and technical know how in high-quality apparel technology, as they strive to bring glory for the country in global sports events," he added.

